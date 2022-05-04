Former Shiawassee Co. Assistant Prosecutor admits to working while intoxicated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former prosecutor in Shiawassee County has admitted to arriving to work under the influence of alcohol last year.

Former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney (APA) Christopher Brown was arraigned in November on:

One count of operating while intoxicated 93-day misdemeanor

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence 93-day misdemeanor



In early August 2021, Brown arrived to work late and admitted to being under the influence. A blood draw showed Brown had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.143. His vehicle was then searched and revealed he was in possession of two loaded, unlocked firearms.

On Monday, before Ward L. Clarkson, Brown pleaded to:

One count of operating while visibly impaired 93-day misdemeanor

One count of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence 93-day misdemeanor



His concealed pistol license will be revoked as a result of the conviction.

While he has since relocated out of state, Judge Clarkson acknowledged that the State Bar of Michigan had already initiated an intense probation process and sentenced Brown to pay a total of $1,500 in fines.

“My office remains committed to holding accountable anyone who violates the laws they are sworn to uphold,” Nessel said.

