May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Former Shiawassee Co. Assistant Prosecutor admits to working while intoxicated

His concealed pistol license will be revoked as a result of the conviction.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a former prosecutor in Shiawassee County has admitted to arriving to work under the influence of alcohol last year.

Former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney (APA) Christopher Brown was arraigned in November on:

  • One count of operating while intoxicated
    • 93-day misdemeanor
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence
    • 93-day misdemeanor

More from MSP: Howell man arrested for third OWI after collision in northern Michigan

In early August 2021, Brown arrived to work late and admitted to being under the influence. A blood draw showed Brown had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.143. His vehicle was then searched and revealed he was in possession of two loaded, unlocked firearms.

On Monday, before Ward L. Clarkson, Brown pleaded to:

  • One count of operating while visibly impaired
    • 93-day misdemeanor
  • One count of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence
    • 93-day misdemeanor

His concealed pistol license will be revoked as a result of the conviction.

While he has since relocated out of state, Judge Clarkson acknowledged that the State Bar of Michigan had already initiated an intense probation process and sentenced Brown to pay a total of $1,500 in fines.

“My office remains committed to holding accountable anyone who violates the laws they are sworn to uphold,” Nessel said.

Next: What happens in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Your Health: Gum disease can have a wider impact
Zacharie Borton sentenced to life without parole.
‘Appropriate for the facts’ -- Man sentenced to life without parole in Grass Lake murders
‘Appropriate for the facts’ -- Man sentenced to life without parole in Grass Lake triple homicide
How Mid-Michigan school districts plan to use bond money
sdafasdfsdf
One North May The 4th Fun