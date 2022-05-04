DeWitt Township police seek man in assault outside Family Dollar

DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man in connection with an assault case.

According to authorities, the individual is wanted for questioning in an assault that happened outside a Family Dollar store in DeWitt Charter Township. Surveillance video from the scene is dated Tuesday.

Police said the man fled the scene in a Chevrolet Equinox before the police arrived.

A photo of the vehicle can be seen below. Photos of the man can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a May 3, 2022 assault at a DeWitt Family Dollar store. (WILX)

