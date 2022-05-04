May is for Miracles
Advertisement

DeWitt Township police seek man in assault outside Family Dollar

Police are looking for this man in connection with a May 3, 2022 assault at a DeWitt Family...
Police are looking for this man in connection with a May 3, 2022 assault at a DeWitt Family Dollar store.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man in connection with an assault case.

According to authorities, the individual is wanted for questioning in an assault that happened outside a Family Dollar store in DeWitt Charter Township. Surveillance video from the scene is dated Tuesday.

Police said the man fled the scene in a Chevrolet Equinox before the police arrived.

A photo of the vehicle can be seen below. Photos of the man can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

Police are looking for this man in connection with a May 3, 2022 assault at a DeWitt Family...
Police are looking for this man in connection with a May 3, 2022 assault at a DeWitt Family Dollar store.(WILX)

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Zacharie Borton sentenced to life without parole.
‘Appropriate for the facts’ -- Man sentenced to life without parole in Grass Lake triple homicide
WILX Weather Webcast 5/4/2022 PM
It’s May the 4th and take it seriously we do at News 10.
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - May the Fourth-cast, and a look ahead to this evening’s top stories
It’s May the 4th and take it seriously we do at News 10.
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - May the Fourth-cast, and a look ahead to this evening’s top stories