May is for Miracles
Devils Shake Up Their Coaching Staff

New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) gathers the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left...
New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) gathers the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)(Joe Buglewicz | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Devils are shaking up their assistant coaching ranks by firing Mark Recchi (REH’-kee) while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the moves today, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years. Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

