Devils Shake Up Their Coaching Staff

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Devils are shaking up their assistant coaching ranks by firing Mark Recchi (REH’-kee) while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the moves today, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years. Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.