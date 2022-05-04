Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 18,945 new cases, 62 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,945 new cases of COVID and 62 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,706 cases per day, a significant increase from last week’s average of 2,069 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,444,891 cases and 36,064 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 634 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 517 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 17.54%, more than double than the 8.3% reported a week prior.

As of May 4, 2022, there are officially 9,653 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be May 11.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 13,939 15 193 136.9 Eaton County 22,623 34 383 124.2 Ingham County 54,486 125 733 158.0 Jackson County 34,760 106 529 120.5 Shiawassee County 14,490 19 213 34.5

