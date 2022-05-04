May is for Miracles
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 18,945 new cases, 62 deaths over past 7 days

As of May 4, 2022, there are officially 9,653 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,945 new cases of COVID and 62 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,706 cases per day, a significant increase from last week’s average of 2,069 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,444,891 cases and 36,064 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 634 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 517 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 17.54%, more than double than the 8.3% reported a week prior.

The next COVID update from the state will be May 11.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County13,93915193136.9
Eaton County22,62334383124.2
Ingham County54,486125733158.0
Jackson County34,760106529120.5
Shiawassee County14,4901921334.5

