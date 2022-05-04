May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Celebrating May the 4th at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We had a great time celebrating ‘May the 4th Be With You’ at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson.

There were all kinds of fun things for the big day such as costume contests, karaoke, kids activities and a themed menu, which included a Yoda-Rita, Han Burger, Bananakin SkyFoster and more!

Check out the videos to see some of the fun!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Mothers Day with Goats
Hilltop View Farms hosting Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour
WIOW: Xtreme Hip Hop
Xtreme Hip Hop takes over area next to Jackson Historic Prison
May is for Miracles
Make An Impact: Learning more about May Is For Miracles
dragon boating
Come afloat with a Mid-Michigan dragon boating team