Celebrating May the 4th at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We had a great time celebrating ‘May the 4th Be With You’ at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson.

There were all kinds of fun things for the big day such as costume contests, karaoke, kids activities and a themed menu, which included a Yoda-Rita, Han Burger, Bananakin SkyFoster and more!

Check out the videos to see some of the fun!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.