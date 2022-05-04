Camden-Frontier considering changing ‘Redskins’ mascot

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The effort to eliminate offensive Native American mascots from Michigan high schools could soon be over.

Camden-Frontier Schools in Hillsdale County is the last district in the state with the “Redskin” nickname.

The Redskin mascot is already hard to find on the Camden-Frontier Schools campus. The name isn’t on any of the outdoor scoreboards, but parents said keeping the mascot is a sense of pride.

“I’ve noticed how it’s been removed from part of the school,” said Austin Watters, Camden-Frontier Parent.

Watters noticed those subtle changes to the Redskins mascot over the last few years, when schools across the state decided to move away from the name. Now, Camden-Frontier and Sandusky are the only schools in Michigan still known as the Redskins.

Last month, Sandusky’s school board decided to retire the mascot at the end of this school year.

But Watters, and many people who News 10 spoke with, said they don’t think Camden-Frontier should change.

“I never heard it used in a derogatory manner or an offensive way. Anyone that’s been a part of the community, part of the tradition, I feel use it respectfully,” said Watters.

But not everyone does. Merriam - Webster dictionary defines “redskin” as “an insulting term for an American Indian.”

“The fact that so many people just don’t care, it kills me. It literally breaks my spirit,” said Joei Rox.

Rox said she belongs to the Saginaw-Chippewa nation. She’s surprised mascots, like the Redskins, are still being used.

“It is disrespectful. It’s very harmful. And it is just a reminder that the people I belong to were not considered human,” said Rox.

Watters said even if the school does change the mascot, it won’t fully get rid of the Redskins.

“I still will be wearing Redskins stuff to the games. It still will stick with me and it will still be present when I’m around,” said Rox.

The district wouldn’t explain to News 10 why it is considering changing the mascot now. There is a meeting to get community input on if the district should change its mascot on Monday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

The Native American Heritage fund offers grants to schools to help cover the cost of getting rid of American-Indian-themed mascots. It recently gave money to Lansing and Okemos schools.

Related: ‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.