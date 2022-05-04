Bumgarner Ejected From Wednesday Game

MIAMI (AP) - Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been ejected from today’s game at Miami after his hand was checked for a foreign substance. Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first inning, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for first base umpire Dan Bellino to take a look. Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

