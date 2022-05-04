May is for Miracles
Bumgarner Ejected From Wednesday Game

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to a Houston Astros during the first...
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to a Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been ejected from today’s game at Miami after his hand was checked for a foreign substance. Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first inning, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for first base umpire Dan Bellino to take a look. Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

