‘Appropriate for the facts’ -- Man sentenced to life without parole in Grass Lake murders

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In August of 2021, police arrested Zacharie Borton in connection with a shooting in Grass Lake Township that left three men dead.

Borton was convicted by a jury on charges of first degree homicide, second degree homicide, felony firearm and stealing a financial transaction device. A jury found that he shot and killed 80-year-old Delmar Eugene Fraley, 70-year-old Edward John Kantzler and 70-year-old Michael George Pauli at Pauli’s home in Grass Lake Township.

Following the killings, Borton fled the scene in one of the deceased men’s vehicles, a 2006 Ford Explorer. He was arrested shortly after in Grand Rapids.

The maximum penalty for first degree homicide is life in prison without the possibility of parole. Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain issued that sentence.

Borton was also sentenced to 40-80 years for 2nd Degree Murder, 5 years for Felony Firearm 2nd Offense and 2 years and 10 months for Stealing a Financial Transaction Device.

The jury was hung on a third murder count involving victim Edward Kantzler.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said he’s pleased with the sentence.

“This is a very tough sentence and very appropriate for the facts of this case. This was a triple homicide,” said Jarzynka. “I also want to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in investigating this case.”

In particular, Jarzynka praised the work of Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker and the detective unit who investigated the crime.

Jarzynka said, “They did an outstanding job.”

