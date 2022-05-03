Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election will decide a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed.

Voting is closed now. In Michigan, you have the right to register and vote up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can see a sample ballot on the Michigan Voter Information Center website.

Elections results will be updated below and on our results page.

Clinton

LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment, facilities, parking

Shall Lansing School District, Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Twenty-Nine Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($129,7000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing and equipping new school buildings; remodeling existing school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for new and existing school buildings; furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; and developing, equipping and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, parking areas, driveways and sites?

GRATIOT-ISABELLA RESD AREA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION MILLAGE RENEWAL -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Technical education programs

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 1 mil ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Gratiot-Isabella Regional Educational Service District, Michigan, to provide funds for area career and technical education programs, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2023 to 2032m inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $3,307,613 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2022 tax levy)?

Eaton

LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSAL -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Technology, equipment

Shall Lansing School District, Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Twenty-Nine Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($129,7000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furninshing and equipping new school buildings; remodeling existing school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for new and existing school buildings; furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; and developing, equipping and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, parking areas, driveways and sites?

CHARLOTTE PUBLIC SCHOOLS MILLAGE -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Playgrounds

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy public recreation millage previously approved by the electors that will expire with the 2022 levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of .4948 mill ($0.4948 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Charlotte Public Schools, Eaton County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 7 years, 2023 to 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect for such recreation program if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $307,000 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2022 tax levy)?

Gratiot

GRATIOT-ISABELLA RESD AREA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Technical education programs

This proposal will allow the intermediate school district to continue to levy millage previously approved by the electors for area career and technical education programs

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District, Michigan, to provide funds for area career and technical education programs, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2023 to 2032, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $3,307,613 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2022 tax levy)?

Hillsdale

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE -- PASSED

Funding - Roads - Construction, maintainence

Shall the expired previous voted millage increases in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Somerset Township of .25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.2418 mills by required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased to the originally voted 0.25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 10 years (2022 through 2031 inclusive) for the purpose of providing funds for constructing, preserving, repairing, improving and maintaining roads within the Township; and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose during said period, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $56,000?

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP PARKS AND RECREATION MILLAGE -- PASSED

Funding - Parks and Recreation

Shall the expired previous voted millage increases in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Somerset Township of .25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.2418 mills by required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased to the originally voted 0.25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 10 years (2022 through 2031 inclusive) for the purpose of providing funds for any park or recreation purpose authorized by law; and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose during said period, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $56,000?

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT MILLAGE RENEWAL -- PASSED

Funding - Township - Capital improvements/Preserving property value

Shall the expired previous voted millage increases in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Somerset Township of .25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.2418 mills by required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased to the originally voted 0.25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 10 years (2022 through 2031 inclusive) for the purpose of providing funds for capital improvements to Township property and any capital improvement authorized by law; and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose during said period, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $56,000?

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE RENEWAL -- PASSED

Funding - Fire service

Shall the expired previous voted millage increases in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Somerset Township of .75 mills ($.75 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.7258 mills by required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased to the originally voted 0.75 mills ($.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 10 years (2022 through 2031 inclusive) for the purpose of providing funds for operating, equipping, and purchasing for fire service and any other fire protection purpose authorized by law; and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose during said period, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $168,000?

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP POLICE PROTECTION MILLAGE RENEWAL -- PASSED

Funding - Police service

Shall the expired previous voted millage increases in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Somerset Township of .5 mills ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.4838 mills by required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased to the originally voted 0.5 mills ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 10 years (2022 through 2031 inclusive) for the purpose of providing funds for operating, equipping, and purchasing for police service and any other police protection purpose authorized by law; and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose during said period, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $112,000?

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP OPERATIONAL MILLAGE RENEWAL -- PASSED

Funding - Township - General operation

Shall the expired previous voted millage increases in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Somerset Township of .3654 mills ($.36 per $1,000 of taxable value), which has been reduced to 0.3535 mills by required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased to the originally voted 0.3654 mills ($.36 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 10 years (2022 through 2031 inclusive) for the purpose of providing funds for general operating purposes and any other Township purposes authorized by law; and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for said purpose during said period, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $82,000?

HILLSDALE COUNTY ISD SPECIAL EDUCATION MILLAGE PROPOSAL -- FAILED

Funding - Schools - Special education

Shall the current 2.9656 mills limitation ($2.9656 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the annual property tax previously approved by the electors of Hillsdale County Intermediate School District, Michigan, for the education of students with a disability, be increased by 2 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years, 2022 to 2041, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $2,789,639 from local property taxes authorized herein, which funds will be disbursed to the following school districts to fund the education of students with a disability: Camden-Frontier School, Hillsdale Community Schools, Hillsdale County Intermediate School District, Hillsdale Preparatory School, Jonesville Community Schools, Litchfield Community Schools, North Adams-Jerome Public Schools, Pittsford Area Schools, Reading Community Schools, Waldron Area Schools, and Will Carleton Academy?

Ingham

LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT BONDING PROPOSAL -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment, facilities, parking

Shall Lansing School District, Ingham, Eaton and Clinton Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Hundred Twenty-Nine Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($129,700,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing and equipping new school buildings; remodeling existing school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for new and existing school buildings; furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; and developing, equipping and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, parking areas, driveways and sites?

Ionia

IONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RESTORATION PROPOSAL -- FAILED

Funding - Schools - General operation

This proposal, if approved by the electors, will allow the Ionia Public Schools to continue to levy the number of operating mills required for the School District to receive revenues at the full per pupil foundation allowance permitted by the State of Michigan.

Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, situated within the Ionia Public Schools, County of Ionia, State of Michigan, currently reduced by operation of the Michigan Constitution to 17.5048 mills ($17.5048 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), be increased as provided in the Michigan Constitution, in the amount of 1.0000 mill with 18 mills being the maximum allowable levy ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a period of three (3) years, 2022 through 2024, inclusive with 0.4952 mills of the above 17.5048 mills being a restoration of millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution?

This operating millage, if approved and levied, would provide estimated revenues to the School District of seventy thousand, six hundred dollars ($70,600) during the 2022 calendar year, to be used for general operating purposes (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore the reduction).

Jackson

CONCORD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BONDING PROPOSAL -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Facillities, equipment

Shall Concord Community Schools, Jackson County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Nine Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($9,500,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing and equipping a multi-grade-level STEM facility; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring, installing and equipping the multi-grade-level STEM facility for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds and sites?

GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE RENEWAL AND INCREASE -- PASSED

Funding - Fire service

Shall the previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Grass Lake Charter Township, of 1.2294 mills ($1.2294 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.1849 mills ($1.1849 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at 1.1849 mills ($1.1849 per $1,000 of taxable value) and increased by .4551 mills ($0.4551 per $1000 of taxable value) for a total levy of 1.64 mills ($1.64 per $1000 of taxable value) and levied for five (5) years, 2022 through 2026 inclusive, for maintaining and operating fire protection service

HILLSDALE COUNTY INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL EDUCATION MILLAGE PROPOSAL -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Special education

Shall the current 2.9656 mills limitation ($2.9656 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the annual property tax previously approved by the electors of Hillsdale County Intermediate School District, Michigan, for the education of students with a disability, be increased by 2 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years, 2022 to 2041, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $2,789,639 from local property taxes authorized herein, which funds will be disbursed to the following school districts to fund the education of students with a disability: Camden-Frontier School, Hillsdale Community Schools, Hillsdale County Intermediate School District, Hillsdale Preparatory School, Jonesville Community Schools, Litchfield Community Schools, North Adams-Jerome Public Schools, Pittsford Area Schools, Reading Community Schools, Waldron Area Schools, and Will Carleton Academy?

WESTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT BONDING PROPOSAL -- PASSED

Funding - Schools - Building

Shall Western School District, Jackson County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Forty Six Million Dollars ($46,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing and equipping a new elementary school building; acquiring, installing and equipping the new elementary school building for instructional technology; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping school buildings; and developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, play fields and sites, including the demolition of three existing elementary school buildings?

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.