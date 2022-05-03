May is for Miracles
WATCH: Now Desk Morning Edition -- Severe weather, Election Day, and the Met Gala

WILX News 10 Now Desk Morning News Brief
WILX News 10 Now Desk Morning News Brief(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Today morning team joins the Now Desk to talk about severe weather across the Midwest, what to look for on your ballots this Election Day. Plus it’s Teacher Appreciation Day and we take a look at the best looks from last night’s Met Gala.

