Tuesday is Election Day for many communities in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, voters will get a chance to weigh in on a number of proposals in mid-Michigan.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and voters still have time to register to vote and submit an absentee ballot.

Here are some of the things you’ll see on the ballot today:

The Lansing School District bond proposal is asking for $129.7 million dollars to rebuild four schools and to renovate J.W. Sexton High School and bring air conditioning to all classrooms.

A millage renewal for Charlotte Public Schools for public recreation and playgrounds until 2029.

We are also tracking other school elections in mid-Michigan:

Concord Community Schools are voting on a $9.5 million bond to update school buildings and equip a multi-grade-level stem facility.

Hillsdale County Intermediate School District is proposing a nearly $2.8 million proposal to fund education for students with disabilities.

The Western School District is proposing a $46 million bond toward the construction of a new centralized K-5 school to replace its three current elementary school buildings.

In Grass Lake Charter Township, voters will cast their decision on a police proposal.

