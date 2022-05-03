Tuesday is Election Day for many communities in Michigan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, voters will get a chance to weigh in on a number of proposals in mid-Michigan.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and voters still have time to register to vote and submit an absentee ballot.
More: City of Lansing extends hours for May 3 election absentee dropoffs
Here are some of the things you’ll see on the ballot today:
- The Lansing School District bond proposal is asking for $129.7 million dollars to rebuild four schools and to renovate J.W. Sexton High School and bring air conditioning to all classrooms.
- A millage renewal for Charlotte Public Schools for public recreation and playgrounds until 2029.
We are also tracking other school elections in mid-Michigan:
- Concord Community Schools are voting on a $9.5 million bond to update school buildings and equip a multi-grade-level stem facility.
- Hillsdale County Intermediate School District is proposing a nearly $2.8 million proposal to fund education for students with disabilities.
- The Western School District is proposing a $46 million bond toward the construction of a new centralized K-5 school to replace its three current elementary school buildings.
- In Grass Lake Charter Township, voters will cast their decision on a police proposal.
