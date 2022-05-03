May is for Miracles
Tuesday is Election Day for many communities in Michigan

What you need to know before you head out to the polls.
Tuesday is Election Day for many communities in Michigan.
Tuesday is Election Day for many communities in Michigan.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, voters will get a chance to weigh in on a number of proposals in mid-Michigan.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and voters still have time to register to vote and submit an absentee ballot.

More: City of Lansing extends hours for May 3 election absentee dropoffs

Here are some of the things you’ll see on the ballot today:
  • The Lansing School District bond proposal is asking for $129.7 million dollars to rebuild four schools and to renovate J.W. Sexton High School and bring air conditioning to all classrooms.
  • A millage renewal for Charlotte Public Schools for public recreation and playgrounds until 2029.
We are also tracking other school elections in mid-Michigan:
  • Concord Community Schools are voting on a $9.5 million bond to update school buildings and equip a multi-grade-level stem facility.
  • Hillsdale County Intermediate School District is proposing a nearly $2.8 million proposal to fund education for students with disabilities.
  • The Western School District is proposing a $46 million bond toward the construction of a new centralized K-5 school to replace its three current elementary school buildings.
  • In Grass Lake Charter Township, voters will cast their decision on a police proposal.

