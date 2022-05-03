Tigers Rained Out Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have been rained out of their home game Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game will be made up as part of a natural doubleheader at 1pm on Wednesday. The Tigers have a 7-14 season record, worst in the American League. They head to Houston afterward to face the Astros in four games through the week end.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.