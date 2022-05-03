May is for Miracles
Tigers Rained Out Tuesday

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have been rained out of their home game Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game will be made up as part of a natural doubleheader at 1pm on Wednesday. The Tigers have a 7-14 season record, worst in the American League. They head to Houston afterward to face the Astros in four games through the week end.

