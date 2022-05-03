May is for Miracles
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Paranormal Day

Studio 10 Tidbit: Paranormal stats
Studio 10 Tidbit: Paranormal stats
By Holly Harper
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday is National Paranormal Day and here are some fun facts to commemorate the day.

According to slotsource.com, the state with the most ghost sightings is Texas with 6,845.

Michigan is number four with 2,426.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

