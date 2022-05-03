Saints Reach Deal With Mathieu

UNDATED (AP) - The New Orleans Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract, reuniting the All-Pro safety with his hometown team. That word comes from a person familiar with the terms. The contract includes $18 million guaranteed, a sizeable investment for a safety who turns 30 next week. The Saints had been searching for help at the position after Marcus Williams signed with the Ravens in free agency and Malcom Jenkins announced his retirement.

