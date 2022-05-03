Police say head-on collision on US-23 caused by ‘reckless driving’
ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound lanes of US-23 at Huron Parkway we closed down Tuesday due to a collision.
According to authorities, the collision happened when the driver of southbound vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital, they are expected to be OK.
The northbound lanes were closed for about 45 minutes while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
