Police say head-on collision on US-23 caused by ‘reckless driving’

A May 3, 2022 crash on US-23 injured two people.
A May 3, 2022 crash on US-23 injured two people.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound lanes of US-23 at Huron Parkway we closed down Tuesday due to a collision.

According to authorities, the collision happened when the driver of southbound vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, they are expected to be OK.

The northbound lanes were closed for about 45 minutes while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.

