Now Desk Noon Edition: Rainy weather and AG Dana Nessel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain sticks around - enough to force the Lansing Lugnuts to postpone Tuesday’s matchup against West Michigan - but there is good news in the forecast.

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take a look at what to expect the rest of this week and when it will warm up.

Following Justin’s forecast, we will join Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel as she reacts to the SCOTUS draft and the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned. News 10′s Claudia Sella will join the Now Desk to preview our coverage starting with News 10 First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MAY 3rd, 2022

Average High: 65º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1959

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1873

Jackson Record High: 89º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 28º 2004

