May is for Miracles
Now Desk Noon Edition: Rainy weather and AG Dana Nessel

rain generic
rain generic(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rain sticks around - enough to force the Lansing Lugnuts to postpone Tuesday’s matchup against West Michigan - but there is good news in the forecast.

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take a look at what to expect the rest of this week and when it will warm up.

Following Justin’s forecast, we will join Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel as she reacts to the SCOTUS draft and the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned. News 10′s Claudia Sella will join the Now Desk to preview our coverage starting with News 10 First at 5.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MAY 3rd, 2022

  • Average High: 65º Average Low 43º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1959
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 28º 2004

