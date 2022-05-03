NFL Adding New Officials

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL has hired 10 new on-field officials, including the first Asian American to officiate in the league and a former player. Lo van Pham joins the NFL from the Big 12 Conference. He was born in Vietnam and after a stop in the Philippines, moved to the United States when he was seven. Mike Morton becomes the third former NFL player on the 2022 roster of officials.

