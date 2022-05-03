May is for Miracles
NFL Adding New Officials

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL has hired 10 new on-field officials, including the first Asian American to officiate in the league and a former player. Lo van Pham joins the NFL from the Big 12 Conference. He was born in Vietnam and after a stop in the Philippines, moved to the United States when he was seven. Mike Morton becomes the third former NFL player on the 2022 roster of officials.

