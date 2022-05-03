May is for Miracles
In My View: Draft analyses lack credibility

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are silly analyses every season about the NFL draft in my view from the various media.

The mock drafts have no credibility because trades change everything. Then we get post draft grades on each of the 32 NFL teams. The Detroit News gives the Detroit Lions an A minus. However, how does anyone know how any player drafted out of college will fare as an NFL player?

If you give letter grades, I’d say make it for the previous year after we’ve seen them in action in the NFL. These rookies aren’t doing their thing against collegians anymore -- it’s all a big risk believe me.

