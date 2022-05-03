Michigander nominated to serve as US ambassador to Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridget Brink, a native Michigander, was nominated by the Biden Administration to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

A hockey fan and mother of two boys, Brink is currently the ambassador to Slovakia. She was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2019 to serve as the ambassador to Slovakia. Her current nomination has been sent to the Senate and is pending before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Brink’s confirmation hearing will take place May 10.

