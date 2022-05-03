May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Michigan State hires Adam Nightingale to lead hockey program

Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an unknown game.(Michigan State Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has hired hockey coach Adam Nightingale, a former player for the Spartans player who led USA Hockey’s development program for two years and was a Detroit Red Wings assistant for a season.

Athletic director Alan Haller made the announcement Tuesday.

Nightingale replaces Danton Cole, another ex-Michigan State hockey player, after he was 58-101-12 over five seasons.

“Adam has a passion for the school and the program,” Haller said. “His combination of skill development, player development and recruiting ties promises to make the next era of Spartan hockey a successful chapter in the storied history of a proud program.”

