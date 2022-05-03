May is for Miracles
Memorial held at Michigan State Capitol to honor fallen police officers

By Jace Harper
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They took an oath to serve and protect and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Law enforcement officers from across Michigan paid tribute to their fallen colleagues Monday on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol Building for the annual police vigil, which takes place just before Police Week.

Friends, family members and loved ones of officers who passed on gathered to honor and remember the imprint they made on Michigan communities.

“One of my mentors explained to me that every funeral we do, we lost a part of ourselves,” said Capt. Reid Chakrabarty. “That is absolutely true.”

Chakrabarty, with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, said that there’s no higher importance on the first Monday of May for him than the annual vigil for his fallen brothers and sisters.

“In my department, we’ve lost way too many officers in the past few years,” Chakrabarty said. “This giving back to the families and being able to be here is the most important thing to me.”

Brian Rendon is the president of Michigan Concerns of Police Survivors (Mi. COPS). With cadets and explorers standing among the police officers, he said the vigil was good for those who want to serve to see.

“Just looking at some of the faces in the crowd -- Family members tearing up, looking at us and kind of giving us a wink like, ‘hey, we’re here with you. We’re going to get through this together,’” Rendon said. “This is the real life. This is not make believe, what you see on TV. This is what can happen or what could happen in the future.”

Police week officially begins May 15. Residents are encouraged to visit local police memorials to pay their respects. The full schedule of Police Week can be found on its official website here.

