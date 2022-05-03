Make An Impact: Learning more about May Is For Miracles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All this week, WILX will be sharing the stories of special miracle children being treated at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center - a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1988. We recently got the chance to sit down with Jessica and Ross Hagfors, the parents of MJ Hagfors, who is currently being treated in the NICU at Sparrow, to learn more about his miraculous journey.

All this week, you can make a donation to University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center via this link: www.Sparrow.org/Miracles. Tune in each day to the WILX newscasts to learn about a different Miracle Child and how you can donate. Friday, WILX will be hosting the News 10 Phone Bank with volunteers answering your questions and taking donations for our Make an Impact campaign, supporting Sparrow’s May is for Miracles.

