May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Make An Impact: Learning more about May Is For Miracles

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All this week, WILX will be sharing the stories of special miracle children being treated at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center - a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1988. We recently got the chance to sit down with Jessica and Ross Hagfors, the parents of MJ Hagfors, who is currently being treated in the NICU at Sparrow, to learn more about his miraculous journey.

All this week, you can make a donation to University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center via this link: www.Sparrow.org/Miracles. Tune in each day to the WILX newscasts to learn about a different Miracle Child and how you can donate. Friday, WILX will be hosting the News 10 Phone Bank with volunteers answering your questions and taking donations for our Make an Impact campaign, supporting Sparrow’s May is for Miracles.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
A collision on May 2, 2022 took down a power pole and hospitalized one person in Lansing.
‘Avoid the area’ -- Collision takes down electric pole, hospitalizes 1 in Lansing
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released

Latest News

dragon boating
Come afloat with a Mid-Michigan dragon boating team
Saved By Zade
Mom and daughter make the purr-fect pair to rehabilitate cats and kittens
Oak Ridge Boys
The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to Jackson
Faces of Ingham County: Kendra Patterson
Getting to know a face of Ingham County