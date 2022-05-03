Lugnuts Rained Out
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts were rained out of their 11am game at Jackson Field Tuesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The game will be made up as part of a 5pm doubleheader Wednesday. Each game will go seven innings. Lansing has a 7-14 season record and the Whitecaps are 8-13.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.