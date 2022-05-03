May is for Miracles
Lugnuts Rained Out

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts were rained out of their 11am game at Jackson Field Tuesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The game will be made up as part of a 5pm doubleheader Wednesday. Each game will go seven innings. Lansing has a 7-14 season record and the Whitecaps are 8-13.

