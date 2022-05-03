Lugnuts game postponed, Wednesday now a doubleheader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What was scheduled to be the series opener between the Lansing Lugnuts and the West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up Wednesday, which is now a doubleheader. If this feels familiar it’s because it’s the fifth consecutive series to have a postponement turn into a doubleheader. So, there is a silver lining in that the Lugnuts have had some recent practice at these marathon games.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game can exchange them in person at the Jackson Field box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts home game this season. The Lugnuts will be home for 12 games in a 12-day span beginning Wednesday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

