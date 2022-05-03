May is for Miracles
Griner Still Being Held in Russia

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department says it has determined WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia. That means the U.S. will more aggressively work to secure her release while the legal case against her plays out. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil.

