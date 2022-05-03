Griner Still Being Held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department says it has determined WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia. That means the U.S. will more aggressively work to secure her release while the legal case against her plays out. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil.

