May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Emu on the loose: Officers wrangle bird that traveled over 30 miles from home

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (Gray News) – North Carolina officers found themselves taking an unusual suspect into custody over the weekend.

Officers with the City of Lenoir Police Department responded to a call for an emu that showed up at a home Saturday.

The female emu, named Kevin, walked up and laid down next to a father and his three children, which came as a shock to the family.

The dad called the police to help with catching Kevin.

An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding...
An emu who traveled over 30 miles from its home in North Carolina was wrangled by responding officers.(City of Lenoir Police Department)

The officers managed to get a dog leash on Kevin, fed her by hand and put her into a neighbor’s fenced-in backyard.

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division then came out to pick up and care for Kevin until her owners could be located.

The authorities discovered that Kevin lives in Moravian Falls, which is over 30 miles northeast of Lenoir.

Emus are the second-largest living birds by height, following the ostrich.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired at PetSmart
‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan
Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
A collision on May 2, 2022 took down a power pole and hospitalized one person in Lansing.
‘Avoid the area’ -- Collision takes down electric pole, hospitalizes 1 in Lansing

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes
FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo, former Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta, and his...
Norman Mineta, 1st Asian-American Cabinet secretary, dies
A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and...
25 flamingos, 1 duck killed by wild fox at Smithsonian National Zoo
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion...
What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?