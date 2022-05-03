May is for Miracles
Caged dog thrown into Jackson County river rescued, seeks new forever home

VanBuren, a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is seeking a forever home after being...
VanBuren, a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is seeking a forever home after being rescued from a river.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A dog in Jackson County was rescued after being thrown into a river inside a wire crate.

VanBuren, believed to about 6 months old, is described by the Jackson County Animal Shelter as a sweet and loving boy “full of wiggles and kisses.”

The dog suffered a broken leg, which the shelter is treating. The shelter said the leg would heal better in a home and that they would continue medical care for his leg after he’s adopted.

Despite the dumping, the shelter said VanBuren “still loves people and wants to be the best doggo ever.”

More information on the pets available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter can be found on its official website here.

