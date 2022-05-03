‘Avoid the area’ -- Collision takes down electric pole, hospitalizes 1 in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision in Lansing hospitalized someone in critical condition Monday evening.

According to authorities, the two-vehicle collision took down an electric pole near the intersection of Willow Street and Grand River Avenue.

It’s unknown if the collision impacted electrical utilities in the area.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

