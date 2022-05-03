150 Michigan schools to receive $10M in grants for student safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 150 awards were made to schools, totaling $10 million, from state funding and the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

The grants will be put toward the purchase of equipment and/or technology that will improve the safety and security of school buildings, students, and staff.

Some of the Lansing and Jackson area schools to receive the grants, along with the grant amount, include:

Charlotte Public Schools $220,000

Cole Academy (East Lansing) $61, 184

East Intermediate School (Lansing) $50,000

Eaton RESA (Charlotte) $50,000

Ingham Intermediate School District (Mason) $50,000

Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy (Lansing) $50,000

Pam’s Academy of Champions (Lansing) $825

St. Peter Lutheran School (DeWitt) $15,236



A total of 336 eligible applications, requesting about $35 million in funding, were received. The applications were reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Michigan State Police, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools, and school security personnel.

Recipients of the grants have until July 1, 2023, to spend their awards.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments.”

Gov. Whitmer went on to note that in her budget proposal for the next school year, she has proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015.

“With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan,” Gov. Whitmer said.

