May is for Miracles
Watching Your Wallet: Mother’s Day is just around the corner

By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Mother’s Day coming up, there’s a number of ways you can celebrate -- and you still have time to find a gift.

First, make sure you grab a card on your next Target or grocery run, put that reminder in your phone right now and get it in the mail if you mom is far away.

Handwritten, personal notes are still a great way to say thank you. Flowers are also a tried and true gift this time of year.

It doesn’t have to be roses either, you can get a beautiful spring bouquet from a local florist, online or even a grocery store like Aldi and Trader Joes -- they have some good deals this time of year.

Another idea is to cook her a meal or take her out to dinner. If you live far away, send her a gift card to a great local establishment in her area. Call them up over the phone or look online. Many restaurants are happy to help.

You could book a spa appointment for her or buy a gift card to her favorite place where she doesn’t shop often but calls you up when she goes. If she’s a big reader find her good reads list and buy a book she’s marked as interested in.

