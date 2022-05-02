Summer brake: Clinton County portion of I-96 to see single lane closures starting Monday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Heads up drivers. A portion of I-96 will have single lane closures starting Monday.

The work is taking place between Clintonia Rd and Wacousta Rd in Grand Ledge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is asking for patience because they say the work will take time to complete. Even though it will be frustrating for some, they say the work will be beneficial to drivers in the long run.

“The roadway repairs will provide a safer surface for travel,” MDOT officials said. “Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.”

MDOT says there will likely be lane closures along this part of the highway all summer and in to next year.

They estimate the work will conclude in October of 2023.

