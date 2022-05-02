‘I have been happy’ -- Oldest Michigan resident, survivor of Bath School bombing, dies at 114

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Irene Dunham will be remembered for many things she did throughout her life, as well as for how long it was.

Sunday, at the age of 114, Dunham died at an assisted living facility in Lansing. At the time of her death she was the third-oldest living person in the United States, and the oldest resident of Michigan.

She was a survivor of the Bath School bombing, which killed 38 students and six adults, while wounding 58 others. Dunham, who grew up on a farm only a few miles from Bath, had taken the day off school due to a sore throat.

“She survived two world wars, went through the Great Depression, school bombing and colon cancer at 90 and two pandemics,” said Bruce Dunham, her son.

She had two sons and a daughter, nine grandchildren, 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Dunham spoke to News 10 in 2020, when she was the second-oldest person in Michigan. She had great advice for living a fulfilling life.

“Just live from day-to-day and do the best you can,” she said. “[Don’t] hurt anybody. I never in my life hurt anyone. I have been happy, mostly just working out in my garden.”

