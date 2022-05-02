The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got the the chance to chat with Richard Sterban from the Oak Ridge Boys, who told us more about what you can expect to see at their show on Saturday, May 7th at 7 pm at the Potter Center in Jackson. It’s a chance for the whole family to enjoy a night of great music and create lasting memories.

Tickets are still available for the show! Check out the video to learn more about the show AND about their new project, too!

