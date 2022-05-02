May is for Miracles
MSP: Howell man arrested for third OWI after collision in northern Michigan

A man was taken into custody for OWI after a collision on April 28, 2022
A man was taken into custody for OWI after a collision on April 28, 2022(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 40-year-old man from Howell was taken into police custody Thursday in Grand Traverse County.

According to authorities, the man was arrested for his third OWI after he crashed a small bus into a tree on Karlin Road in Grant Township just after midnight.

No injuries were reported.

