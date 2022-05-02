Mom and daughter make the purr-fect pair to rehabilitate cats and kittens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday is Mother’s Day and this week we are highlighting some great mother-daughter...mother-son duos in the area.

Raine and Jodi Schrader started a non-profit dedicated to rehabilitating local cats and kittens in the area.

The two say that their relationship plays a huge role in the non-proft, making them the purr-fect pair,

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.