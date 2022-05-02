May is for Miracles
Mom and daughter make the purr-fect pair to rehabilitate cats and kittens

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday is Mother’s Day and this week we are highlighting some great mother-daughter...mother-son duos in the area.

Raine and Jodi Schrader started a non-profit dedicated to rehabilitating local cats and kittens in the area.

The two say that their relationship plays a huge role in the non-proft, making them the purr-fect pair,

