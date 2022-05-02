Midwest League Honor for Lugnuts Pitcher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jeff Criswell of the Lansing Lugnuts has been named the Midwest League’s pitcher of the week for last week. Criswell threw a one hit shutout at Lake County. Criswell is the first Lugnut to receive a weekly league honor since Lawrence Butler was named the High-A Central Player of the week for the final week of the 2021 season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.