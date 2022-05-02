May is for Miracles
Midwest League Honor for Lugnuts Pitcher

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jeff Criswell of the Lansing Lugnuts has been named the Midwest League’s pitcher of the week for last week. Criswell threw a one hit shutout at Lake County. Criswell is the first Lugnut to receive a weekly league honor since Lawrence Butler was named the High-A Central Player of the week for the final week of the 2021 season.

