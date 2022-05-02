Michigan State Police say man shot at Meijer is out of hospital, in custody

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who was shot by police at an East Lansing Meijer has been released from the hospital, and is now in custody, according to the Michigan State Police.

On April 18, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at around 6:30 p.m. at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road. Police said they saw a man matching the description of the suspect inside the store, and pursued him outside where shots were fired.

East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said the man was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital. The two police officers involved are on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate the situation.

Monday, Michigan State Police gave an update on the status of the man who had been shot by police. They say he was released from the hospital on April 28.

That same day, the East Lansing Police Oversite Commission held a meeting to discuss the shooting.

During that meeting, a woman claiming to be the mother of the man who was shot asked, “Can I see my son? Can I see he’s OK? Can I get medical records on him? Can I get medical update son him? Can I know anything?”

Now, Michigan State Police say the man out of danger. He is being held in jail on a probation violation warrant.

“Detectives continue to work this investigation diligently,” they wrote on social media.

The city’s Police Oversight Commission voted unanimously to mandate East Lansing Police Department release footage of the incident. They gave the department until Thursday, May 5 to release bodycam and dashcam footage of the shooting.

