May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Michigan gas prices rise above $4

Michigan gas prices rise above 4 dollars
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices in Michigan rose above $4 Monday, according to AAA. Across the state prices have risen 10 cents compared to last week.

In Michigan most drivers are paying an average of $4.04 for regular, which is $1.24 higher than this time last year.

In Lansing, AAA says the average price for gas on Monday was $4.03. In Jackson, the average price for gas was $4.10.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shots fired at PetSmart
‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart
Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan
Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
One hospitalized after rollover crash in Lansing
Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened

Latest News

A Big Show is Coming to Jackson
A Big Show is Coming to Jackson
Saved By Zade
Saved By Zade
International Harry Potter Day Trivia
International Harry Potter Day Trivia
Michigan State Police say man shot at Meijer is out of hospital, in custody
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek