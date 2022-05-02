Michigan gas prices rise above $4
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices in Michigan rose above $4 Monday, according to AAA. Across the state prices have risen 10 cents compared to last week.
In Michigan most drivers are paying an average of $4.04 for regular, which is $1.24 higher than this time last year.
In Lansing, AAA says the average price for gas on Monday was $4.03. In Jackson, the average price for gas was $4.10.
