Michigan gas prices rise above $4

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices in Michigan rose above $4 Monday, according to AAA. Across the state prices have risen 10 cents compared to last week.

In Michigan most drivers are paying an average of $4.04 for regular, which is $1.24 higher than this time last year.

In Lansing, AAA says the average price for gas on Monday was $4.03. In Jackson, the average price for gas was $4.10.

