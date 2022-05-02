May is for Miracles: Michigan twins survive against the odds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ally had a normal pregnancy with her twins until she was 31 weeks along and woke up in a state of severe pain. She did not know what was happening to her and her unborn babies.

“I woke up one morning, did not have vision, my blood pressure was 180/120, a severe migraine and we were basically rushed to Sparrow,” Ally said. “I was diagnosed with severe pre-clampsia, which is where the placenta starts poisoning the mom’s body and you’re at high risk for strokes, seizures, heart-attacks. When the decision was made to deliver nine weeks early, we obviously were really scared and kind of uncertain at what that would mean.”

At that point, the Sparrow NICU doctor walked Ally and Zane step-by-step through what to expect, which helped calm their fears.

“I think that was something that was really helpful for us throughout the whole journey with the NICU and especially being after the PICU and pedes floor,” Ally said. “I feel like you’re always guided one step ahead because it can be so overwhelming and scary to not know what the whole journey is going to look like.”

The twins were taken right away to the NICU and Ally was in put in critical care. Zane was able to facetime her with the babies during the long five days until she could meet them in person.

“So heartbreaking,” Zane said. “It’s hard to even put into words; the emotional state that you’re in. Not only so scared for what is happening to them, but not being able to be right next to them. It’s very helpless feeling.”

“Between Briar and Brin there are multiple medical conditions,” Ally said. “Is this something they are both going to have to deal with for the rest of their lives, or is this something that they could potential grow out of?”

The girls were hospitalized again at three months with RSV, and that’s where they learned that brin has a severe reactive airway disease, that needs special at home treatments.

Ally said, “Honestly our doctors and nurses are the type of people we can call at any point. There are after hour lines that I call quite frequently because it is trial and error.”

The twins have quite a few follow-up appointments, making their lives very busy. Big brother Bennet has adjusted very well, he loves drawing his sisters pictures and showers them kisses.

“I think there’s a lot of comfort in knowing that the resources are there and they’ve seen us through some of the hardest, scariest situations of our life,” Ally said. “We’re just so grateful; I just don’t know how we would have done it without the nurses, doctors.”

