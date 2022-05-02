May is for Miracles
Marble Headed To A&M

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball forward Julius Marble announced Monday he is transferring to Texas A&M. It is near his home of Dallas. Changing schools to be closer to home was a priority for Marble and a key reason he entered the portal. MSU walk on Davis Smith, son of former MSU star Steve, says he’ll return to MSU next season. Smith was in the portal until removing his name Monday.

