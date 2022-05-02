May is for Miracles
Make An Impact: May Is For Miracles

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All this week, WILX will be sharing the stories of special miracle children being treated at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center - a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1988.

All week long, you can make a donation to University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center via this link: www.Sparrow.org/Miracles. Tune in each day to the WILX newscasts to learn about a different Miracle Child and how you can donate. Friday, WILX will be hosting the News 10 Phone Bank with volunteers answering your questions and taking donations for our Make an Impact campaign, supporting Sparrow’s May is for Miracles.

