Lansing’s new Fire Chief starts Monday, ending a 20-month search

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing is getting a new fire chief Monday.

Brian Sturdivant was chosen after two interim chiefs lead the department. The department hasn’t had a permanent chief in the position since 2020.

Now, a 20-month vacancy will be filled as Brian Sturdivant starts. He was picked out of a national search.

Sturdivant was most recently the chief of the Battle Creek Fire Department since 2018. He comes with more than 30 years of firefighting and leadership experience.

Before Battle Creek, he has been a leader for departments in California, Virginia and Arizona. He has earned a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

Out of 19 applicants, Sturdivant was chosen for this role in Lansing by Mayor Andy Schor in April.

In a press release Sturdivant commented on his new role.

“I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Lansing Fire Department, city leaders, and community members to ensure the Lansing Fire Department is a leader throughout Michigan,” Sturdivant wrote.

Sturdivant will be leading nearly 180 department employees.

