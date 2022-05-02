Lansing police seek missing 23-year-old man
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore, a 23-year-old man last seen Saturday.
According to authorities, Moore was last seen near the intersection of Kalamazoo and Hosmer streets in Lansing.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black tennis shoes. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
