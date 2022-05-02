Lansing police seek missing 23-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore, a 23-year-old man last seen Saturday.

According to authorities, Moore was last seen near the intersection of Kalamazoo and Hosmer streets in Lansing.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black tennis shoes. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.