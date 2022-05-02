‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in police custody Monday morning following a shoot-out in Delta Township.

Sunday night shots were fired at a PetSmart on North Marketplace Boulevard. According to police, a confrontation outside the store led to multiple gunshots.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Read: ‘Something that everyone needs’ -- Lansing area children getting good night’s rest thanks to unique charity

One customer, Sean Peterson, was shopping for his dog when he witnessed the incident from the front counter.

“I was at the register and a young man attempted to abduct a young lady beyond her will, and he took her outside and attempted to put her in a red truck,” Peterson said. “Another young man came outside and tried to retrieve the young lady. He started shooting at the other young man.”

Peterson said several shots were fired and the people in the store ran to the back.

“I told them to get to the back behind all the big machinery and things,” Peterson said. “They ran all the way to the back and locked themselves down, and I was trying to tell the boyfriend to come back in the store, but he wasn’t coming in and he wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend. He was really brave.”

After a chase police were able to stop the suspect and make the arrest.

Officials say this wasn’t a random act as the suspect and the victim know each other.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.