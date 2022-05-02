May is for Miracles
Advertisement

‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart

Shots fired at PetSmart
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in police custody Monday morning following a shoot-out in Delta Township.

Sunday night shots were fired at a PetSmart on North Marketplace Boulevard. According to police, a confrontation outside the store led to multiple gunshots.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Read: ‘Something that everyone needs’ -- Lansing area children getting good night’s rest thanks to unique charity

One customer, Sean Peterson, was shopping for his dog when he witnessed the incident from the front counter.

“I was at the register and a young man attempted to abduct a young lady beyond her will, and he took her outside and attempted to put her in a red truck,” Peterson said. “Another young man came outside and tried to retrieve the young lady. He started shooting at the other young man.”

Peterson said several shots were fired and the people in the store ran to the back.

“I told them to get to the back behind all the big machinery and things,” Peterson said. “They ran all the way to the back and locked themselves down, and I was trying to tell the boyfriend to come back in the store, but he wasn’t coming in and he wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend. He was really brave.”

After a chase police were able to stop the suspect and make the arrest.

Officials say this wasn’t a random act as the suspect and the victim know each other.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
One hospitalized after rollover crash in Lansing
Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened
Collision between motorcycle, tractor leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County
‘Something that everyone needs’ -- Lansing area children getting good night’s rest thanks to unique charity

Latest News

Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan
Shots fired at PetSmart
Shots fired at PetSmart
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 5/2/22
‘Something that everyone needs’ -- Lansing area children getting good night’s rest thanks to unique charity