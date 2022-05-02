May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Former Piston Dumars Takes Job With NBA

Joe Dumars
Joe Dumars
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Pistons star and team President Joe Dumars is on the move again. The past three seasons Dumars has been in the front office of the Sacramento Kings. Monday he accepted a new job as the NBA’s director of basketball operations.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shots fired at PetSmart
‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart
Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan
Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
One hospitalized after rollover crash in Lansing
Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened

Latest News

File photo
Another Injury For A Tigers Pitcher
Mark Dantonio (Source: Michigan State University)
Dantonio To Play Charity Golf
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Midwest League Honor for Lugnuts Pitcher
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Marble Headed To A&M