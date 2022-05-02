Former Piston Dumars Takes Job With NBA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Pistons star and team President Joe Dumars is on the move again. The past three seasons Dumars has been in the front office of the Sacramento Kings. Monday he accepted a new job as the NBA’s director of basketball operations.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.