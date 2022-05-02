May is for Miracles
Fla. prison guards accused of beating inmate to death

Four Florida prison guards are facing murder charges after authorities say they beat a 60-year-old inmate to death. (Florida Dept of Corrections via CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIAMI (CNN) - Four Florida Department of Corrections officers are facing murder charges after authorities say they beat a 60-year-old inmate to death.

Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, were arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Officer Jeremy Godbolt, 28, was arrested Friday in Los Angeles, according to Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement. He is also charged with murder.

The alleged incident took place Feb. 14 when 60-year-old Ronald Ingram was being moved from a mental health area of the Dade Correctional Institute to another facility.

Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald...
Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, are charged with murder in the death of a 60-year-old inmate. Officer Jeremy Godbolt, 28, is also charged in the case but is not pictured.(Source: Miami-Dade County Jail via CNN)

The inmate reportedly threw urine on one of the officers before they moved him.

FDLE says the officers then handcuffed the man and beat him so badly he had to be carried to the transport van.

A press release from authorities indicates Ingram was complying with officers at the time.

The inmate was found dead in the back of the van several hundred miles away, near Ocala. The medical examiner says he died from a punctured lung leading to internal bleeding. He also suffered injuries to his face and torso.

A Miami-Dade judge ruled there is probable cause to hold Rolon, Walton and Connor without bond until their next hearing.

