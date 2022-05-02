Empty the Shelters brings reduced dog, cat adoption fees to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s that time of the year where animal shelters are a bit overcrowded.

That’s why the Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its annual Empty the Shelters event nationwide. In Mid-Michigan, Cascades Humane Society, the Jackson County Animal Shelter, the Ingham County Animal Shelter and the Capital Area Humane Society are all taking part.

Shelters participating will be offering adult dogs for $25 and adult cats for $10 through May 15.

A spokesperson for the Capital Area Humane Society said it’s a win-win.

“Bissell Pet Foundation is also going to reimburse us for those adoption fees as well,” said Penny Myers. “Hopefully at CAHS and at shelters across the U.S., we will adopt out thousands of animals into homes and ultimately that will make more space for homeless animals in our community.”

More information on the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event can be found on its official website here.

If you’d like to check out the pets at the Capital Area Humane Society, they are open 12-7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

