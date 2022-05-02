May is for Miracles
Dantonio To Play Charity Golf

Mark Dantonio (Source: Michigan State University)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio will play golf amongst many other current and former college coaches near Atlanta on Tuesday. The occasion is the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge with $330,000 in prize money going to various charities. Anything Dantonio wins he has designated to MSU’s George Webster scholarship fund.

