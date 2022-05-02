Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have confirmed the body of a missing 1-year-old boy was recovered Monday morning in Buck Creek

Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing. According to authorities, the boy was last seen Sunday at about 11 a.m. in Byron Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office searched the area Sunday and noted the Buck Creek was flowing higher and faster than usual and urged residents to stay away from the water.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was aided in the search by Michigan State Police, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Cutlerville Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department and several other municipal agencies.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.