Binder Park Zoo now open with several new installations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - Binder Park Zoo is now open for the 2022 season. Zoo goers can go see some “must-see” attractions like “Zoo-Rassic Park,” which has free entry with regular admission.

This season, visitors can admire several new installations like a conservation-themed mural in the Education Hall, or a metal sculpture paying homage to the Mexican wolf near their exhibit.

Two exciting events including summer day camps and zoo overnights for families, schools or other groups.

Zoo workers tell News 10 you’ll have to hurry to reserve a spot as space is limited for these popular experiences.

